Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $324.00

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

COUP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $239.02. 872,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,144. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.30. Coupa Software has a one year low of $199.66 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

