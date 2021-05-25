Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.28

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.28 and last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 23690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.