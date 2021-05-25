ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.53

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2242633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $674.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,821. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

