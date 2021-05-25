ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.50

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 156655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $944.69 million, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.