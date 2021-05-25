Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

