Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

