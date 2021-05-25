Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

