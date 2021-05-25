FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 39.8% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6.49 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 760,229,683 coins and its circulating supply is 238,265,350 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

