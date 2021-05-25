OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 154,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,087. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $834.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,646.88 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

