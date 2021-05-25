Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00.

4/20/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

Shares of COF traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

