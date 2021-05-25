Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 406,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.64 million, a P/E ratio of 411.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCE. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

