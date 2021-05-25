Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 87,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

