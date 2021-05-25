Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.
NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 87,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
