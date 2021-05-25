Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,050.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.06886530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.87 or 0.01844604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00464648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00205116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.37 or 0.00631714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00454769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00370459 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

