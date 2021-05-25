Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.15.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $854,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.