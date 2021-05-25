Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 17527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

