Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDTX. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 371,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,908. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

