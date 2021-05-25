Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,314. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.23. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,567,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

