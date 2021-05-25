InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $26,747,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $22,142,000.

Shares of InnovAge stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 493,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. InnovAge has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

