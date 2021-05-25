Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 793,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

