TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. 262,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,492. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

