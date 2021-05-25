aelf Reaches One Day Volume of $23.26 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and $23.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00077863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.00960420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.76 or 0.09929654 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

