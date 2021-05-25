Cash Tech Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78,734.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $341,221.71 and $78,734.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.00960420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.76 or 0.09929654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

