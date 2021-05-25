Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 220,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

