Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

