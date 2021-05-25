Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

