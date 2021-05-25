IAM Advisory LLC Buys 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $504.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

