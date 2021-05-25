Northstar Group Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.96. 131,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.