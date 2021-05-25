Sepio Capital LP Sells 28,812 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 200,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

