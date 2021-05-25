Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 324,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

