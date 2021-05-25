Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 167,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,494. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.