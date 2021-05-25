Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 167,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,494. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
