Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE PIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

