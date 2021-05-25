Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

