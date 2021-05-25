Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.96. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $4.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. 322,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

