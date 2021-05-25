Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,906 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. 267,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,332. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

