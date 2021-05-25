Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

5/15/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

4/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. 1,719,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

