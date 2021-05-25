Critical Analysis: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) versus American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and American National Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and American National Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% American National Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of American National Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of American National Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and American National Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A American National Group $4.07 billion 0.98 $620.36 million N/A N/A

American National Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Summary

American National Group beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The company also provides deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuity products; and medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. In addition, it offers personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. Further, the company provides credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. Additionally, it engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels and call centers. American National Group, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Galveston, Texas.

