Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 367,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

