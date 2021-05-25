Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.80). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tricida by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 200,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,169. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Tricida has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $28.31.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

