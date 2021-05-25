CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $139,838.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.46 or 0.00943824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.09769934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

