Benz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,370.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. Benz has a market cap of $754.76 and $1,370.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Benz has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00353782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00181349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00806010 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars.

