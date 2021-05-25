Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

