Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.08. 54,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

