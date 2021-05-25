Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 37,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

