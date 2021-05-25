Northstar Group Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 139.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 268,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 156,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

