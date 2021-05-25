Boston Partners Has $332.02 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556,982 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $332,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $11.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,004. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $258.21 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

