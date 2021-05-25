Navalign LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.09. 23,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

