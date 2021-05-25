Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,033.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,033.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00354191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00181305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00805958 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

