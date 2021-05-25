FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,136.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.45 million and $40,136.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.