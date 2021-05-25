Strike 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.32 or 0.00114984 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $125.23 million and $1.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00354191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00181305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00805958 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,890,977 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.