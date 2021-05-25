ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

