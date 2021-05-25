Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.15. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,470 shares of company stock worth $79,461,985. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $649.17 and its 200 day moving average is $766.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.